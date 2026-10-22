Smith ended Wednesday's 135-92 loss to Toronto with 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes.

Smith's 19 minutes were the fewest among the Bulls' starters, and he didn't play for the entire fourth quarter due to the team's large deficit. Still, he was the only starter who connected on at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts, and his four offensive rebounds were tied with Allen Graves for most in the game. Smith established himself as a consistent starter toward the second half of the 2025-26 season, and he should maintain that role for the next couple of weeks while Nic Claxton rehabs from a hamstring injury.