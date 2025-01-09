Smith scored 13 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), grabbed seven boards, dished three assists and recorded one block across 17 minutes of play in Wednesday's 129-113 loss to the Pacers.

Squaring off against his former team, Smith made the best of his limited time on the court backing up Nikola Vucevic via season-best efficiency across the board. He also came just three boards short of a double-double, which would've marked his second of the year. However, it'll be tough to contribute meaningful fantasy output on a regular basis while averaging just 15.4 minutes a game. Nonetheless, he'll look to build on Wednesday's performance Friday against the Wizards.