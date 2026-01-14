Smith supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Rockets.

Smith fell one rebound short of a double-double after being elevated into the starting lineup, with Coby White sidelined due to injury management. Having only just returned from a two-game absence, Smith logged a season-high 36 minutes, putting himself back on the standard league radar. While he presents as more of a stash than a must-roster player, he could be worth a speculative pickup right now, especially if he remains a sizeable part of the rotation.