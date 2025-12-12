Smith (hamstring) will play on a 20-minute restriction during Friday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

After missing five consecutive contests due to a left hamstring strain, Smith will return to action against Charlotte. The big man will likely split time with Zach Collins (wrist) behind starter Nikola Vucevic, assuming Collins ditches his probable tag. Over his last five appearances, Smith has averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 19.6 minutes per contest.