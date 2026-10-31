Smith ended Friday's 125-111 loss to the Celtics with five points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes.

Smith was the only player who finished Friday's game with double-digit rebounds, although it was the second time in three games that he failed to score in double digits. The seventh-year center is averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over 24.2 minutes per game to open the regular season. He'll continue to operate in a starting role for as long as Nic Claxton (hamstring) is out of action.