Smith ended with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 win over Cleveland.

Smith has been slowly ramping up his workload since missing five games due to a hamstring injury. Smith was on quite the tear prior to his injury, averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 threes across 18.7 minutes through 10 games before being sidelined, so hopefully he is able to return to this form over time.