Bulls' Jalen Smith: Helped to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a head injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Smith was involved in a head-to-head collision with LaMelo Ball, with the former staying down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room. Patrick Williams and Julian Phillips should see more minutes off the bench for as long as Smith is out of the game.