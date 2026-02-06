site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Iffy for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is questionable for Saturday's game versus Denver with a right calf strain.
Smith continues to battle a lingering right calf issue and remains day-to-day. With Nikola Vucevic no longer in Chicago, Smith could see an uptick in fantasy appeal moving forward.
