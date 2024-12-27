site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Likely to suit up for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Smith (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Smith will likely suit up while he deals with left ankle soreness. Over his last five games, the big man has averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds across 15.4 minutes per contest.
