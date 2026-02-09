This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Listed out Monday
Smith (calf) is out for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Smith will miss a second straight game while on the mend from a right calf strain. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Wednesday in Boston. Guerschon Yabusele could be in line for another start with Smith sidelined again Monday.