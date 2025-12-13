Smith provided five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 129-126 victory over the Hornets.

Smith made his first appearance since Nov. 28 due to a left hamstring issue. He struggled a bit on the offensive end but still managed to rack up double-digit rebounds despite being on a 20-minute restriction. Smith typically sits around the 20-minute mark on a nightly basis in his role behind Nikola Vucevic, so the limit shouldn't have much of an impact as he eases back into the swing of things.