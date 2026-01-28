Smith is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Pacers are rolling out a smaller lineup Wednesday, which is being countered by a small-ball group by the Bulls that has Josh Giddey back in the first unit. Over his last six appearances off the bench, Smith has averaged 10.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game.