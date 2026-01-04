site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-jalen-smith-out-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2026
at
4:24 pm ET
•
1 min read
Join the Conversation
Smith (concussion) won't play Monday in Boston.
Smith is currently in concussion protocol and will need to clear a series of tests before he's allowed to return to the court. Patrick Williams and Julian Phillips should pick up the slack in Smith's absence.
More News
18H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories