Smith totaled 23 points (8-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the Spurs.

Smith was nearly flawless on the offensive end, knocking down all five of his three-point attempts en route to a team-high 23 points. However, he failed to record a steal or block against a San Antonio frontcourt led by Victor Wembanyama, and Smith's rebounding was down. Smith continues to start ahead of Nic Claxton, making him a viable option in most formats, particularly for those needing threes from the center position.