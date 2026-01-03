Smith had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Magic.

Smith has seen a sharp uptick in playing time in back-to-back starts, and he's paid it off by tallying a pair of double-doubles. He's been a solid contributor across the board over this brief hot stretch, though he's capable of doing even more damage if he can find his touch from beyond the arc. Smith has hit on just two of 11 attempts from downtown in his last two games.