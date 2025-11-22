Smith logged 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 143-107 loss to the Heat.

Smith has been putting up solid numbers as a reserve this season and notched his ninth game with double-digit points. Even though his second-unit role limits his upside considerably, Smith can be a decent streaming option in some formats, as he's seeing 16.3 minutes and averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game.