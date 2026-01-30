site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Questionable for Saturday
Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game in Miami.
Nikola Vucevic (rest) is slated to sit out Saturday's game, so Smith will likely be starting if he's cleared. Check back for another update on Smith closer to Saturday's tip.
