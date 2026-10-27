Smith chipped in seven points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to the Celtics.

Smith struggled to find his rhythm offensively, converting just two of his eight field-goal attempts while failing to record a defensive statistic. The starting center also saw his playing time limited as Chicago fell behind by a substantial margin. Smith's ability to contribute rebounds and three-pointers gives him some fantasy appeal, but inconsistent minutes and scoring could limit his reliability.