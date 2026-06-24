Bulls' Jalen Smith: Reduced role on tap for 2026-27

Smith (calf) is in line to open 2026-27 as the backup center behind Nic Claxton (finger).

Smith got a chance to start for the Bulls at times in 2025-26 as they searched for Nikola Vucevic's replacement, averaging 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.6 minutes per tilt across 21 regular-season games as a starter last season. Now that Claxton is in the picture, Smith appears primed to revert back to the No. 2 center role in 2026-27, which could cap his upside from a fantasy perspective. Availability has also been a concern for Smith throughout his career, as he's never reached the 70-game mark in any of his first six seasons.