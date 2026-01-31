Smith (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Smith injured his right calf during the Bulls' 116-113 loss to Miami on Thursday, which will prevent him from playing in Saturday's contest. Nikola Vucevic (rest) is listed as doubtful for the contest, so the Bulls will have to lean on Lachlan Olbrich and Patrick Williams in Smith's absence. Smith's next chance to play is Sunday's rematch with the Heat.