Bulls' Jalen Smith: Ruled out Tuesday
Smith is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a left calf strain.
Smith's next chance to play comes Thursday against Portland. Depending on how the Bulls plan to handle their lineup, each of Collin Sexton, Patrick Williams and Nick Richards have a chance to claim an expanded role.