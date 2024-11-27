Smith logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 127-108 win over the Wizards.

The nine boards were a season high for Smith. The fifth-year center hasn't seen his court time increase while Patrick Williams (foot) has been sidelined, but Smith has been more productive -- over the last three games he's scored in double digits twice while averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.3 blocks in only 16.0 minutes a contest.