Smith ended Monday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

Smith recorded his second consecutive double-double, logging a season-high 21 minutes. He has now scored double digits in six of his past seven games, providing the Bulls with an unexpected offensive punch off the bench. As long as Nikola Vucevic is healthy, it's hard to see a world where Smith plays more than about 20 minutes on a consistent basis. However, his per-minute production should at least have him on the radar for streaming purposes.