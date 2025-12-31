Smith is in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Bulls will deploy Smith alongside Nikola Vucevic for a bigger starting five in Wednesday's contest. Smith has played 22 minutes or more in each of Chicago's last three games and will enter the team's starting lineup for the first time in the 2025-26 regular season. Over his last three outings, he has averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 blocks over 23.3 minutes per game.