Smith provided 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 win over the Magic.

Smith was one of four Bulls reserves to score in double figures, helping spark the team to victory. The Maryland product is in his second season with Chicago and has carved out a dependable role as frontcourt depth, averaging 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 15.0 minutes across 64 regular-season games (two starts) in 2024-25. While this level of scoring shouldn't be expected consistently, it's a positive sign for the big man, who reached or surpassed 16 points just twice last season.