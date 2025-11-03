Smith supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 16 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Knicks.

Smith continues to give the Bulls a big boost as their backup center, though his role could be in jeopardy once Zach Collins (wrist) returns -- Collins is due to be re-evaluated in mid-November. Through six regular-season contests, Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.