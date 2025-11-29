Smith notched six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five rebounds across 17 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to Charlotte.

Smith had arguably his worst game of the season, playing fewer than 18 minutes for the first time in the past four games. Despite playing as the primary backup behind Nikola Vucevic, Smith has been a somewhat consistent source of points and rebounds, based on his role, that is. Through 18 games, he is averaging 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per contest.