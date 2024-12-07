Smith finished Friday's 132-123 loss to the Pacers with 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 18 minutes.

Smith continues to play limited minutes behind Nikola Vucevic, having logged fewer than 19 minutes in all of his 21 appearances thus far. He is currently averaging 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 14.5 minutes per game, likely a victim of the fact that Nikola Vucevic has started the season on fire. Should the Bulls at any point decide to throw in the towel, there is a chance Smith could step into a more sizeable role. Until then, he will continue to soak up the majority of the backup center minutes.