Bulls' Jalen Smith: Unlikely to play Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Smith is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics with a strained right calf.
The Bulls are expected to keep Smith out through the All-Star break. His expected absence should allow Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards to split the center minutes evenly Wednesday, putting both players in the streaming mix.