Smith (concussion) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Smith was initially listed as questionable but was upgraded to probable Saturday before being cleared to suit up. It's unclear if he'll operate under a minutes restriction during his return, though the big man should see significant minutes with Zach Collins (toe) sidelined. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Smith has averaged 10.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23.2 minutes per tilt.