Smith (calf) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Smith has been dealing with a right calf issue over the past week and a half, and the issue will prevent him from suiting up Saturday. Smith's absence means Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards will likely handle most of the center minutes, while Lachlan Olbrich or Leonard Miller could be mixed in. Smith's next chance to play will come Monday at Brooklyn.