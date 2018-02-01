Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Traded to Bulls, to be waived
Nelson, along with Omer Asik, Tony Allen and a first-round pick, was traded to the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Nikola Mirotic and will likely be waived, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nelson was essentially a throw in as part of the Mirotic deal so the Pelicans would have open roster spots for free agent signings. So, while not official yet, Nelson will likely be on the open market shortly and be free to sign with whichever team he likes. With productive stints in both Denver and New Orleans, Nelson has proven he can still be a quality backup point guard in the NBA.
