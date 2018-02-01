Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Will remain with Bulls following trade
Updating a previous report, Nelson is expected to remain with the Bulls once the trade with the Pelicans is finalized, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It was originally expected that the Bulls would cut Nelson following his acquisition, but it's now believed they'll keep him on the roster, at least for the time being. That's likely to provide some insurance at point guard while Kris Dunn continues to work back from a concussion, though once Dunn is back, there's obviously a chance Nelson is then let go. Look for Nelson to slot in behind Jerian Grant at point guard and while his exact workload is unclear at this point, it should become more apparent once he's cleared to make his team debut.
