Stokes will play on the Bulls' summer league squad, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado reports.

Stokes, a second-round pick in 2014, last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 campaign, where he saw seven minutes for the Nuggets. Most recently, he's been a part of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he's averaged 25.0 points and 13.9 rebounds per contest.