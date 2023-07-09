Freeman-Liberty registered 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes of Saturday's 87-80 Summer League loss to the Grizzlies.

Freeman-Liberty paced the Bulls in points and assists Saturday and was incredibly efficient with the ball in his hands. He earned a 5:2 assist-to-turnover ratio while knocking down 60 percent of his shot attempts. The DePaul product should continue to play a key role with Chicago this summer and will look to land an NBA roster spot after spending all of last season in the G League.