Freeman-Liberty racked up 21 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 109-92 loss to the Kings.

All five starters for the Bulls scored in double figures, led by Freeman-Liberty's 21 points. This is the second straight Summer League that he's reached that point total. He'll get a chance to make it three in a row Monday against the Pacers.