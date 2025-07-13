Bulls' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Drops 21 points in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman-Liberty racked up 21 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 109-92 loss to the Kings.
All five starters for the Bulls scored in double figures, led by Freeman-Liberty's 21 points. This is the second straight Summer League that he's reached that point total. He'll get a chance to make it three in a row Monday against the Pacers.
