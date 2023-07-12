Freeman-Liberty recorded 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 Summer League win over the Kings.

Freeman-Liberty is making his case to earn an NBA roster spot after his impressive Summer League run. Not only did he lead Chicago in points and assists Tuesday, but he also contributed on the defensive end.