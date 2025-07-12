Freeman-Liberty generated 21 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block during Friday's 116-72 loss to the Raptors in Summer League.

Freeman-Liberty got to the rim at will Friday, forcing the Raptors to give up an easy two or send him to the free-throw line. His efforts resulted in a team-leading 21 points in merely 24 minutes. Freeman-Liberty hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2023, but he's averaged over 20 points per game in the G League in back-to-back seasons.