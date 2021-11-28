The Bulls list Green as probable for Monday's game against the Hornets with a sprained left wrist.

The injury is a new one for Green, who battled an ankle sprain earlier this month that ultimately didn't force him to miss any action. The wrist issue doesn't look like it'll keep Green off the court, either, but the Bulls will presumably check back in on his condition following Monday's morning shootaround before clearing him for their matchup with Charlotte. Green has started each of the Bulls' last three games, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes over that stretch.