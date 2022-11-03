Green supplied 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 win over Charlotte.

Green was held scoreless in 15 minutes during Tuesday's win over Brooklyn, but he bounced back in the second half of the back-to-back set with his best performance of the season. He came within two rebounds of a double-double and was dominant on the defensive side of the ball while logging a season-high 27 minutes. The 29-year-old's production early in the year has slightly dropped from last season, but it was encouraging to see what he could do when given increased playing time Wednesday.