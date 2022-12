Green (knee) will be good to go for limited minutes Wednesday versus the Bucks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Green has been sidelined since Dec. 16 by right knee soreness, so it's not a big surprise that his minutes will be held in check in his first game back. It's unclear how limited he will be, but he figures to log fewer than the 16.2 minutes per contest he's averaging on the season.