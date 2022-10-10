Green amassed 17 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 16 minutes in a 115-98 win Sunday in Toronto.

After starting Friday, Green came off the bench Sunday and did not play until the second half. He was quite productive in the fourth quarter and scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in eight minutes. The 29-year-old has been impressive this preseason, going 17-for-22 from the field and 6-for-8 on threes while making 10 of 11 free-throw attempts and grabbing five rebounds in each contest.