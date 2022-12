Green (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Kings, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Green drew the start Friday over a healthy Patrick Williams, but he appears to have picked up a knee injury that'll sideline him for at least one game. In his absence, Williams will be re-inserted into the starting lineup, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, but coach Billy Donovan may elect to give Derrick Jones more minutes Sunday as well.