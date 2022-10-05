Green finished with 18 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and five rebounds across 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 129-125 loss against the Pelicans.

Green came out of nowhere to end up as one of the best players for the Bulls in this loss, but perhaps what surprised the most was the fact that he was extremely efficient in terms of his shooting numbers. He's coming off a career-best campaign in 2021-22, starting in 45 of his 65 regular-season appearances and averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.9 assists and 0.5 blocks per contest.