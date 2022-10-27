Green posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Pacers.

Green has been a solid bench option for the Bulls this season. However, his fantasy value is limited unless you are looking to boost your steals and blocks numbers, as he is averaging 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks through five games this season.