Green will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Magic,

Green will replace Alex Caruso (ankle) in the starting lineup. The 30-year-old made his season debut on March 27 and will be playing in his fifth game of the season. He has averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 triples across 21.0 minutes.