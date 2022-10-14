Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Green suffered a hip injury during Thursday's practice that kept him sidelined for Friday's session, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

The nature of the injury is unclear at this time, but Green's availability ahead of next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Heat is now in question. The next injury report should provide further details regarding the injury, but at this point it's difficult to say whether Green will be available for the start of the regular season or not.