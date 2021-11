Green will come off the bench Sunday against the Clippers.

Green has been the regular starter in place of Patrick Williams (wrist), but the Bulls will mix things up coming off of Friday's blowout loss to the Warriors. Alex Caruso will enter the lineup at one guard spot, joining Lonzo Ball in the backcourt. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will join Tony Bradley -- who's filling in for Nikola Vucevic (COVID-19 protocols) -- up front.