Green had two points (1-1 FG) in seven minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 loss to Phoenix.

Green barely touched the floor in the loss, logging a season-low seven minutes. After a somewhat surprising 2021-22 campaign, Green has fallen by the wayside this season. He is well outside the top 150 in 12-team formats and there is little reason to think anything will change moving forward. At best, he could be viewed as a possible streaming option for anyone desperate for steals.