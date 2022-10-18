Green will serve in a bench role Wednesday against the Heat, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Green was contending for a starting job to open the season but has been beaten out by Patrick Williams. However, he should still play a significant role off the bench Wednesday after practicing in full Tuesday following a hip pointer and could move into a starting role later on if he performs well.
